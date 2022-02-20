Pre-trial detainee in JPSO custody dies after lengthy hospital stay, agency says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man in custody while awaiting a criminal court trial in Jefferson Parish died of an undisclosed illness after a lengthy hospital stay, Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office announced Sunday (Feb. 20).

The inmate’s identity was not disclosed, pending notification of family members, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said. Nor did the agency release the man’s age or the reasons he had been jailed or hospitalized.

The pre-trial detainee had been transferred to a hospital sometime in late January, Rivarde said, but remained “under the supervision of JPSO personnel” while being prepared to enter hospice care.

No other information, including the charges the man faced at the time of his death, was made available.

This is the third in-custody death reported by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office since Oct. 22, 2021.

