Woman shot while driving home early Sunday on I-10 high rise, NOPD says

A woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on the I-10 high rise early Sunday (Feb. 20) in...
A woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on the I-10 high rise early Sunday (Feb. 20) in New Orleans East, police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman driving home on the Interstate 10 high rise was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized early Sunday (Feb. 20), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity, age and condition were not disclosed, but the NOPD said the woman was shot around 12:43 a.m. as she drove on the westbound side of the I-10 bridge in New Orleans East. She reached a hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, but it was unclear in an initial police report of the incident whether she drove herself or received assistance.

Police said the identity of the shooter was not immediately known, nor was a motive for the shooting disclosed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

