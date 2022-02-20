BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Another beauty to finish off the weekend

Highs will try to touch 70 today.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You really can’t beat this kind of weather forecast for a weekend filled with parades and Carnival fun.

More beautiful conditions are on tap for your Sunday as our temperatures keep trending upwards. Highs through the day today probably touch 70 degrees. We are likely to start the day with bright sunshine but clouds will be increasing, especially by this afternoon.

For the new work week the weather pattern will turn quite warm and very humid. Highs jump to the middle 70′s on Monday followed by 80 thereafter. It will not only be warm, it will quite humid meaning morning fog will be a possibility and a sprinkle or shower is possible at anytime. I still don’t see any sizable rain chances coming until a front passes middle of the night Thursday into Friday.

This next front might time out perfect to avoid any contact with parades but it will turn us colder heading into next weekend. A flip to the 50′s for highs begins on Friday and might continue through Sunday. Again it won’t be bright and sunny behind this front so there is the potential for lingering clouds or maybe a few showers into the weekend.

I still believe the weather going into Lundi Gras/Mardi Gras will be quite nice. Sunny skies and a moderating trend with temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

