2 dead, 2 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings, police say

Two men were killed and two other men wounded in three overnight shootings in New Orleans,...
Two men were killed and two other men wounded in three overnight shootings in New Orleans, police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gun violence claimed the lives of two men and left two others wounded in three overnight shootings across New Orleans, police said early Monday (Feb. 21).

The first fatal shooting was reported Sunday at 7:03 p.m., when a 44-year-old man was killed in the parking lot of the New Orleans Costco warehouse store.

The NOPD said the alleged shooter in the incident has been brought to police headquarters for questioning, but the department has released no additional information about the victim or suspect. The fatal shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, police said, based upon preliminary findings in their investigation.

A second homicide investigation launched Monday around 1 a.m., when officers responding to reports of a shooting in New Orleans East found one man dead and a second man wounded in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police have provided no additional details of this incident, except to say the surviving victim is being treated at a hospital. Authorities offered no update on his condition.

A third shooting reported at 2:25 a.m. involved a motorist traveling westbound on US Highway 90 B -- the Pontchartrain Expressway -- at the Tchoupitoulas Street exit. Police said a man “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body” while in a vehicle, but did not say whether he was a driver or passenger.

Police have not disclosed the victims’ names or ages in the latter two shootings, nor identified the victim killed in the Costco parking lot as a store employee or customer.

