BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Spring feel through Thursday-Few stray showers-Mostly dry for late week parades

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to start to feel more like spring around here this week, as a very warm and humid pattern settles into the forecast.

You have noticed the warmer feel as highs hit the upper 70s today. This evening will be mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 66-68° range north and south shore.

temperatures will only get warmer as the week progresses. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday likely will reach the 80-degree mark or higher. Rain chances are never zero in this humid pattern, so a light sprinkle is possible, but I don’t see a really wet look until a front passes during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

It will get cooler by week’s end as that cold front passes the region, with high temperatures trending back to the 50s heading into next weekend. Lingering clouds and the possibility of another disturbance passing might lead to another round of rain late night Saturday into Sunday. But as of now, the sizable rain chances happen in the middle of the night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

Evening weather update for Mon., Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.
Evening weather update for Mon., Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Feb. 21
Afternoon weather update for Monday, Feb. 21
Morning weather update for Monday, Feb. 21
Morning weather update for Monday, Feb. 21
Next 3 Days
Zack: Spring-like 80s set to arrive this week