Bruce: Spring feel through Thursday-Few stray showers-Mostly dry for late week parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to start to feel more like spring around here this week, as a very warm and humid pattern settles into the forecast.

You have noticed the warmer feel as highs hit the upper 70s today. This evening will be mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 66-68° range north and south shore.

Bruce: A warmer week ahead with a few spotty showers, not a washout. Parades Wednesday-Friday will be warm with stray showers and many dry hours for the evening krewes on the routes. Highs in the 80-82° range and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Spring feel returns. pic.twitter.com/Rup4bvsDQl — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 21, 2022

temperatures will only get warmer as the week progresses. Temperatures Tuesday through Thursday likely will reach the 80-degree mark or higher. Rain chances are never zero in this humid pattern, so a light sprinkle is possible, but I don’t see a really wet look until a front passes during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

It will get cooler by week’s end as that cold front passes the region, with high temperatures trending back to the 50s heading into next weekend. Lingering clouds and the possibility of another disturbance passing might lead to another round of rain late night Saturday into Sunday. But as of now, the sizable rain chances happen in the middle of the night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.