Hail Barkus! Watch Mardi Gras go to the dogs in Sunday’s French Quarter parade

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four-legged friends were front and center Sunday (Feb. 20) as the Krewe of Barkus parade trotted through the French Quarter.

Dog lovers lined the streets to view the costumed canines leading their owners out of Armstrong Park and around some of New Orleans’ most-storied blocks.

This year’s theme was “Barkingham Palace,” lending an increased air of royalty to one of Carnival’s most popular parades.

