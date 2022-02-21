Highest paying construction jobs in New Orleans, Houma, Hammond

#10. Helpers--electricians

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $53,920

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 460



National

- Annual mean salary: $35,440

- Employment: 73,920

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,070)

--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($53,920)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($52,310)

- Job description: Help electricians by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#9. Construction and building inspectors

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $54,300

- #215 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 770



National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)

- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#8. Structural iron and steel workers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $55,740

- #69 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,650

- Employment: 71,490

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

--- Rockford, IL ($90,160)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

- Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#7. Electricians

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,240

- #170 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,610



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,550

- Employment: 656,510

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#6. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $57,950

- #139 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,010



National

- Annual mean salary: $61,100

- Employment: 417,440

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

--- Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

--- Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

- Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#5. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $60,900

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140



National

- Annual mean salary: $58,940

- Employment: 15,650

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($94,610)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

- Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.

#4. Service unit operators, oil and gas

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $61,770

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $52,510

- Employment: 43,840

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fresno, CA ($79,790)

--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)

--- Tyler, TX ($64,330)

- Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

#3. Derrick operators, oil and gas

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $62,250

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70



National

- Annual mean salary: $50,280

- Employment: 9,350

- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($69,420)

--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,250)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($60,190)

- Job description: Rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud or fluid through drill hole.

#2. Boilermakers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $63,060

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $67,430

- Employment: 14,020

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

- Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.

#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

- Annual mean salary: $67,450

- #192 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,710



National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.