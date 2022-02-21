Highest paying construction jobs in New Orleans, Houma, Hammond
NEW ORLEANS (Stacker) - The term “recession-proof” has taken on a new and important meaning in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008, a meaning that has been renewed during the pandemic. One recession-proof industry has proven to be construction.
Residential and commercial real estate, roads, bridges, power and energy, hotels—each of these sectors has weathered economic storms and proven to be dependable ways for a person to support a family.
The American Institutes of Architects’ Consensus Construction Forecast predicts that nonresidential construction will grow 4.6%, while the overall commercial construction market will see a 5.4% increase. This is against market expectations of global construction gains of 3.7%, meaning the U.S. market is expected to be ahead of the curve. Moreover, road and highway construction is expected to reach $108 billion annually by 2024.
Aside from ongoing supply chain woes that have caused delays in materials delivery, one source of concern in construction is workforce shortages. Analysis from Deloitte says that labor shortages are the result of a lack of qualified candidates and a skills gap between generations in an industry growing more technologically savvy by the year.
But this does not mean there are no jobs out there—to the contrary, there are a great number of construction jobs out there, and many of them are high-paying and offer career opportunities. To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in New Orleans, Houma, and Hammond using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked based on annual pay as of May 2020.
NEW ORLEANS
#10. Helpers--electricians
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $53,920
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 460
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,440
- Employment: 73,920
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,070)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($53,920)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($52,310)
- Job description: Help electricians by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
#9. Construction and building inspectors
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $54,300
- #215 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 770
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)
--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)
- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.
#8. Structural iron and steel workers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $55,740
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,650
- Employment: 71,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,360)
--- Rockford, IL ($90,160)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)
- Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.
#7. Electricians
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,240
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,610
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)
--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)
--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)
- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in New Orleans that require a graduate degree
#6. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,950
- #139 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,010
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)
--- Kankakee, IL ($93,420)
- Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.
#5. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $60,900
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,940
- Employment: 15,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($94,610)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)
- Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.
#4. Service unit operators, oil and gas
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $61,770
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,510
- Employment: 43,840
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($79,790)
--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)
--- Tyler, TX ($64,330)
- Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.
#3. Derrick operators, oil and gas
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $62,250
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,280
- Employment: 9,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($69,420)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,250)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($60,190)
- Job description: Rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud or fluid through drill hole.
#2. Boilermakers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $63,060
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,430
- Employment: 14,020
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)
--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)
- Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in New Orleans
#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
- Annual mean salary: $67,450
- #192 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)
--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)
- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
HOUMA
#10. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $43,710
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,280
- Employment: 402,870
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)
- Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.
#9. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $47,170
- #282 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)
--- Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)
--- Kankakee, IL ($93,420)
- Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.
#8. Structural iron and steel workers
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $47,520
- #116 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,650
- Employment: 71,490
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,360)
--- Rockford, IL ($90,160)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)
- Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.
#7. Roustabouts, oil and gas
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $47,550
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,160
- Employment: 44,710
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($57,330)
--- Anchorage, AK ($52,180)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($52,030)
- Job description: Assemble or repair oil field equipment using hand and power tools. Perform other tasks as needed.
#6. Service unit operators, oil and gas
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $48,690
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,510
- Employment: 43,840
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($79,790)
--- Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)
--- Tyler, TX ($64,330)
- Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.
You may also like: Metros where people in Houma are getting new jobs
#5. Derrick operators, oil and gas
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $51,220
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,280
- Employment: 9,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($69,420)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,250)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($60,190)
- Job description: Rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud or fluid through drill hole.
#4. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $51,610
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,940
- Employment: 15,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($94,610)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)
- Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.
#3. Electricians
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $55,910
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)
--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)
--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)
- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.
#2. Construction and building inspectors
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $57,490
- #178 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)
--- Salinas, CA ($98,360)
- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.
#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- Annual mean salary: $65,240
- #232 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)
--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)
- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
HAMMOND
#9. Highway maintenance workers
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $28,880
- #317 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,200
- Employment: 149,890
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)
- Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.
#8. Construction laborers
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $29,290
- #370 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,000
- Employment: 971,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)
--- Kankakee, IL ($65,730)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)
- Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.
#7. Helpers--electricians
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $30,250
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,440
- Employment: 73,920
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,070)
--- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($53,920)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($52,310)
- Job description: Help electricians by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
#6. Carpenters
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $34,020
- #373 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $54,200
- Employment: 699,300
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)
--- Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)
- Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.
#5. Sheet metal workers
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $40,420
- #233 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,320
- Employment: 128,220
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)
--- Kankakee, IL ($91,140)
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)
- Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Hammond
#4. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $40,580
- #318 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,280
- Employment: 402,870
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)
- Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.
#3. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $41,770
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,930
- Employment: 29,880
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Joplin, MO ($71,930)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)
--- Rochester, MN ($63,200)
- Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.
#2. Electricians
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $50,530
- #255 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,550
- Employment: 656,510
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)
--- Trenton, NJ ($90,210)
--- Kankakee, IL ($88,530)
- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.
#1. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Hammond, LA
- Annual mean salary: $56,460
- #354 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)
--- Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)
- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.