LSU infielder Cade Doughty named SEC Player of the Week

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore infielder Cade Doughty has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after helping lead No. 8 LSU (3-0) to an opening weekend series sweep over Maine (0-3).

RELATED: No. 8 LSU has record-setting weekend in sweep over Maine

Doughty was second on the team in batting average. He was 8-for-14 (.571) from the plate, including two doubles, two home runs, and a team-leading 12 RBI. The Tigers had a record-breaking weekend, scoring 51 runs. The 2022 squad surpassed the 45 runs scored by the 1996 team against Western Kentucky.

RELATED: JACQUES TALK: Kramer Robertson

Doughty, a native of Denham Springs, was 3-for-6 in game two against the Black Bears and picked up five RBI in a 17-8 win. In the third game against Maine, he once again had another five RBI day and added another three-run home run, an RBI double, and a sac-fly.

In the home opener for the Tigers, Doughty was 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 13-1 win.

The Tigers will head on the road to take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The Bulldogs are coming off a weekend sweep of Wichita State.

