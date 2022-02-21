Man shot in Costco parking lot in MidCity, according to NOPD
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3900 block of Dublin St. in the Costco parking lot.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 7:03 p.m., when they arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details are available at this time.
