Man shot in Costco parking lot in MidCity, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3900 block of Dublin St. in the Costco parking lot.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 7:03 p.m., when they arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.