BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Opening weekend of Carnival successful, though smaller

Uptown businesses say they were hurt by smaller parade routes.
Uptown businesses say they were hurt by smaller parade routes.(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Uptown businesses say the first big weekend of carnival went well, but they miss the old days.

Along Magazine Street, new routes meant smaller crowds and new logistical challenges. However, the reviews were generally good.

“It felt amazing. I felt there was a little more life in the city,” said Alyssa Johnson, with Undergrowth Coffee.

Crowds were reported to be large at Napoleon and St. Charles Avenues, but thin elsewhere.

“I don’t think they were big as normal. It didn’t feel claustrophobic out there,” said Marshall Love of New Orleans.

“The concerns I heard from captains had nothing to do with COVID. It was crime and the fact we got through this weekend without problems is a real plus,” said Mardi Gras Guide publisher Arthur Hardy.

Hardy says there were big hold-ups for Friday night’s parades all forming up in the same spot near Prytania and Napoleon.

“Bottom line is the Allah parade didn’t start till 9:01 p.m. and they didn’t get to disband until 1 p.m. and that’s unacceptable,” said Hardy. “The late parade is dangerous. The longer they are out there waiting the more problems that can develop.”

Under the new Mardi Gras route configurations, a four-block portion of Napoleon Avenue is no longer part of the parade route and some businesses on Magazine Street say that hurt their bottom line.

“It’s been bad for us,” said Sasha Salk of Tal’s Restaurant.

More: 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

“I felt like there was less concentration of people than we experienced in the past,” said Johnson.

Other challenges included “No Parking” signs beginning at 9 a.m. on Magazine Street instead of two hours before the parade.

“We get a lot of questions about ‘can I park here, will my car be towed?’ I don’t feel I should be speaking about that because I’ll be held personally responsible,” said Salk.

Then, there are COVID restrictions, with New Orleans still requiring proof of vaccination and masks indoors.

“It’s absolutely impossible... and even a mandate that everybody in a parade be vaccinated, it’s impossible to enforce,” said Hardy.

In spite of some snags, most were glad to be catching beads again after a two-year COVID break.

“So much fun, it’s great to be on the streets and interacting with people,” said Salk.

And they are looking forward to more fun during Carnival’s final week, with hopefully fewer snags.

Hardy says the reports he got from the North Shore indicated they had some of the largest crowds ever. He says many people have been waiting a long time and he says some stayed on the North Shore due to crime concerns in the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

One house float puts Big Freedia, the "Queen of Bounce," center stage again this Yardi Gras.
‘Queen of Bounce’ house float honoring Big Freedia returns for Yardi Gras
Mardi Gras went to the dogs Sunday (Feb. 20) in the return of the popular Krewe of Barkus...
Hail Barkus! Watch Mardi Gras go to the dogs in Sunday’s French Quarter parade
Mardi Gras weekend & COVID safety
Mardi Gras weekend & COVID safety
Krewe of Barkus returns
Krewe of Barkus returns