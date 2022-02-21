BBB Accredited Business
Teen shot to death early Monday in Marrero, JPSO says

A teenaged boy was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Betty Street in Marrero early Monday...
A teenaged boy was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Betty Street in Marrero early Monday (Feb. 21), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A teenaged boy was shot and killed early Monday (Feb. 21) in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The exact age and identity of the juvenile victim were not immediately disclosed, but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said he was slain around 7:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Betty Street. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motive for the shooting were immediately revealed.

