Teen shot to death early Monday in Marrero, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A teenaged boy was shot and killed early Monday (Feb. 21) in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The exact age and identity of the juvenile victim were not immediately disclosed, but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office said he was slain around 7:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Betty Street. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motive for the shooting were immediately revealed.

