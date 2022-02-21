BBB Accredited Business
UNO’s Mark Slessinger becomes program’s winningest coach in school history

By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mark Slessinger registered his 147th victory as head coach of UNO after the Pivateers beat McNeese St. on Saturday. The win moved “Sless” past Ron Greene as the program’s winningest coach in school history.

The New Orleans Privateers moved their conference record to 9-1 on the season after beating the Cowboys, 88-75.

“It’s an extremely humbling honor just as a basketball junkie. To be mentioned with the same names of the guys that have coached here before is beyond my imagination. I just never would have dreamed that I could even be mentioned with those guys. I’m going to try not to get emotional. It’s just something that I never would have dreamed,” said Uno head coach Mark Slessinger.

Slessinger was named the 12th head coach in Privateers history on June 28, 2011. He’s led UNO to one NCAA Tournament berth in 2017.

That was the first time the Privateers participated in the postseason tournament in 21 seasons. He was voted Southland Conference Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season.

