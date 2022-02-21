Zack: Spring-like 80′s set to arrive this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to start to feel more like spring around here this week as a very warm and humid pattern settles into the forecast.

For your Monday, we’ll start to notice those more humid and warmer conditions. Expect some light showers to pass through during the morning hours with a better shot at sizable rain coming across our northern locations. It’s going to get quite warm too, highs today will be in the upper 70′s.

The funny thing is today will be quite warm but not the warmest of the week. That’s what we expect for Tuesday through Thursday which are likely to head for the 80 degree mark or higher. Now rain chances are never zero in this humid pattern as a light sprinkle is always possible, but I don’t see a really wet look until a front passes during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

It will get cooler by week’s end as that cold front passes the region with us trending back to the 50′s for highs heading into next weekend. There will be quite a bit of lingering clouds and even the possibility of another disturbance passing us by. That may lead to another round of rain late night Saturday into Sunday. As of right now all of the sizable rain chances happen in the middle of the night, let’s keep it that way.

An early look ahead to Mardi Gras Day shows sun and a bit warmer feel.

