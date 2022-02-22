BBB Accredited Business
20-year-old gunned down in Algiers, police say

A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Algiers on Fri., Feb. 18, police say.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane, according to NOPD.

The man, identified Tuesday morning as Sabastian Henry, was found inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

