20-year-old gunned down in Algiers, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Algiers on Fri., Feb. 18, police say.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane, according to NOPD.

The man, identified Tuesday morning as Sabastian Henry, was found inside of an apartment with a gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

