6 contractors injured in Marathon refinery explosion, company says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six contract workers were reportedly injured in a refinery explosion in Garyville, a Marathon Petroleum spokesperson says.

A fire began after an explosion around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

The sheriff’s office says employees heard the explosion in their offices. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion miles away.

Originally, officials said there were no injuries. On Tuesday, Marathon confirmed six contract workers sustained minor injuries. Three of those injured workers were treated on site. The other three were transported to a hospital and later released.

The explosion was contained to the Marathon property, Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.