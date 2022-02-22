Boil water advisory issued for Gentilly, parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewarage & Water Board on Tuesday (Feb. 22) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Gentilly and a portion of New Orleans East, citing an unsafe drop in water pressure recording during a repair operation.

Crews have been working since Monday night to repair a 50-inch water main near the intersection of General Ogden and Nelson streets. The repair work was supposed to be modulated with a controlled shutoff, but the agency said that water pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch during the repair operation.

That triggered the precautionary boil advisory for areas bounded by Lake Pontchartrain, Wright Road, Interstate 10 and Paris Avenue in Gentilly, and a portion of New Orleans East bordered by the Industrial Canal, I-10, St. Bernard Avenue and the lake.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The water main repair is ongoing. The S&WB said crews have been monitoring water pressure throughout the repair, and while some areas of the city are experiencing lower-than-normal pressure, the areas outside the precautionary advisory have remained above 20 psi.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil advisory is canceled, though at least 24 hours is required before test samples can be compared for safety.

For additional information, contact the agency at (504) 529-2837.

