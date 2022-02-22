BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Gentilly, parts of New Orleans East

Repair work on a 50-inch water main caused an unsafe drop in water pressure that prompted a...
Repair work on a 50-inch water main caused an unsafe drop in water pressure that prompted a boil water advisory Tuesday (Feb. 22) for Gentilly and parts of New Orleans East(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewarage & Water Board on Tuesday (Feb. 22) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Gentilly and a portion of New Orleans East, citing an unsafe drop in water pressure recording during a repair operation.

Crews have been working since Monday night to repair a 50-inch water main near the intersection of General Ogden and Nelson streets. The repair work was supposed to be modulated with a controlled shutoff, but the agency said that water pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch during the repair operation.

That triggered the precautionary boil advisory for areas bounded by Lake Pontchartrain, Wright Road, Interstate 10 and Paris Avenue in Gentilly, and a portion of New Orleans East bordered by the Industrial Canal, I-10, St. Bernard Avenue and the lake.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The water main repair is ongoing. The S&WB said crews have been monitoring water pressure throughout the repair, and while some areas of the city are experiencing lower-than-normal pressure, the areas outside the precautionary advisory have remained above 20 psi.

The S&WB will notify residents when the boil advisory is canceled, though at least 24 hours is required before test samples can be compared for safety.

For additional information, contact the agency at (504) 529-2837.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

What's next for the Saints at quarterback.
Overtime Podcast: Saints options for QB1 in 2022
Jack Strain
Former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain gets 4 life sentences in rape, incest case
NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said 22-year-old murder suspect Terrell Russell...
Murder suspect raised rifle at officers serving warrant before being fatally shot, officials say
Woman shot in head on Magazine Street, police say
Woman shot in head on Magazine Street, police say