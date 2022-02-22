Bruce: Big warm-up for now-Mardi Gras weather calendar is here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect a big-warm up as we head into Thursday as we will challenge record highs in the lower 80s.

Today will be one of those days. The record high on this date is 84, and I’m forecasting 82 for today. It will be quite breezy through the day as a cold front swings by to our north. Rain chances remain near zero, but with all this humidity around, a sprinkle is always possible.

With the warm temperatures and high humidity comes the threat of fog in the morning. The winds are staying up just enough to keep the fog from becoming too big of a deal, and that trend looks to continue over the next few mornings.

Bruce: Here is a look at the final lap as we quickly head into Mardi Gras weekend and into Fat Tuesday. There are some low end rain chances, but all in all there will be many dry hours. Some will not get any rain. The temps are included as well. Happy Mardi Gras ya'll. pic.twitter.com/s3k65sltNh — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 22, 2022

Get used to the 80-degree temperatures, as they will be with us through Thursday. That means the nighttime parades will have no big weather concerns, outside of the warmth and humidity.

Things change a bit Friday, as a cold front slowly drags its way down to the coast, bringing a cooler breeze for the weekend parades. It still doesn’t look too cold, as highs only dip into the 60s or possibly some upper 50s. I do see a rain chance developing Saturday night into Sunday, mostly outside of parade time. That will be the last rain chance during Carnival, as Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras look GREAT!

