Concerns in Hammond rise after recent shootings

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - In response to a rise in crimes involving gun violence in recent weeks, residents in Hammond’s Iowa District, located on the edge of downtown in the eastern portion of the city, will organize and attend a neighborhood meeting to address these incidents.

The meeting is being organized by Councilwoman Carlee White Gonzales, who represents the district. Residents will meet and share their concerns in the City Council’s Chambers at 5 p.m.

The meeting was prompted by residents in the area reporting multiple shootings in the past week.

Although information regarding incidents in the Iowa District was not made immediately available, the Hammond Police Department shared information for three incidents under a 48-hour period that resulted in the arrests of 8 individuals.

Shooting leads to prior attempted murder suspect

On Wed., Feb. 16, Victor Duncan Jr., 21, of Baton Rouge, was by Hammond police on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder after being released from a nearby hospital with injuries that were the result of a shooting.

Victor Duncan Jr., 21, of Baton Rouge (Hammond PD)

Duncan was one of many caught in the crossfire of a shooting that occurred in a downtown parking mall between East Thomas Street and East Morris Street.

Police say that bullets hit three individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occurred on Fri., Feb. 11 around 2:13 a.m. and is still subject to an ongoing investigation.

The shooting took place in the downtown parking mall between East Thomas Street and East Morris Avenue. Bullets struck three people with non-life threatening injuries. (Hammond PD)

Six juveniles arrested and released

Hammond police say that six juveniles were arrested and released to their parents after a hit-and-run incident led to a police chase.

Police say that a Chevrolet Impala was chased by police after fleeing the seen of an accident on South Magnolia Street and Phoenix Square. Officers stopped the vehicle on Mooney Ave.

All suspects inside the vehicle, all underage, fled in different directions, though four of them were apprehended on Mooney and Natchez Streets.

A witness told police that a suspect ran into an apartment to hide a handgun. The guns and the two remaining suspects were eventually apprehended by police after being located in apartments.

Shortly after their booking into the Florida PArishes Juvenile Detention Center, all six juvenile suspects were released to their parents.

Drive-by shooting

Troquan Jackson, 20, of Hammond, was booked for aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen firearm after a shooting on Thurs., Feb. 15 at 5:22 p.m.

Troquan Jackson, 20, of Hammond (Hammond PD)

Police say that a resident waived down a patrolling unit on Mooney Ave. and told police of two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

After a police pursuit by vehicle, Jackson was arrested. A vehicle search led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun. After a check, it was found that the gun had been reported stolen by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shooting and armed robbery

Earlier this month, two separate incidents, a shooting and an armed robbery, occurred east of Range Road, near the Iowa District, just outside of city limits.

On Feb. 8, two juveniles robbed a Domino’s pizza delivery driver with guns drawn for cash and food after calling in the order themselves.

READ MORE Man shot; pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in same neighborhood, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Four days later on Feb. 12, in the same neighborhood, a man was shot multiple times at East Coleman Street and Easy Street. The driver was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Information regarding possible suspects and an established motive are not available at this time.

