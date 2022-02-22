BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FFF: Too early for NFL mock drafts

By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we talk mock drafts gone wild, soccer in Mexico, and great BBQ in Luling.

FOOTBALL

The Super Bowl is done with, and now it’s officially “mock draft season.” In February, I find NFL mock drafts useless.

Listen, I understand they get clicks and produce content. But, until free agency heats up in March, we can’t guess on what NFL teams will do in April.

ESPN’s Todd McShay slotted the Saints to take Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. He’s a good quarterback, and would be a great choice, but what if the Saints sign their QB1 in March to a long term deal? Well, they’re not taking a QB in round one.

Mock drafts should be seen as entertainment only in February.

FÚTBOL

The traditional format for European league soccer is one season stretching over an eight to ninth month period. The team with the most points at the end of year is the champion, no playoff format used.

In Mexico, their season is quite different. Liga MX, Mexico’s top division, crowns two champions in a calendar year.

The season is divided into two league tournaments. The Apurtera (meaning ‘opening’) and the Clausura (closing). The Apertura runs from July to December and the Clausura runs from January to May.

Each season’s champion is determined by the playoffs known as “La Liguilla” (meaning ‘short league’). The winners of each these “seasons” face off in the Campeon de Campeones in the summer.

The reason for the split seasons is to keep all teams in the mix year round, helping attendance and fan interest.

FOOD

I don’t go to Luling often, but when I do, it’s for Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ.

Gonzo’s is only open for BBQ on Friday’s from 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. I got in line at 11:15, it was a smart move.

The pork belly burnt ends, brisket, pork cheeks, and boudin were some of the meats I tried, and they were all fantastic.

If you haven’t been, I would no doubt make the trip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson
What's next for the Saints at quarterback.
Overtime Podcast: Saints options for QB1 in 2022