FFF: Too early for NFL mock drafts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we talk mock drafts gone wild, soccer in Mexico, and great BBQ in Luling.

FOOTBALL

The Super Bowl is done with, and now it’s officially “mock draft season.” In February, I find NFL mock drafts useless.

Listen, I understand they get clicks and produce content. But, until free agency heats up in March, we can’t guess on what NFL teams will do in April.

ESPN’s Todd McShay slotted the Saints to take Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. He’s a good quarterback, and would be a great choice, but what if the Saints sign their QB1 in March to a long term deal? Well, they’re not taking a QB in round one.

Mock drafts should be seen as entertainment only in February.

FÚTBOL

The traditional format for European league soccer is one season stretching over an eight to ninth month period. The team with the most points at the end of year is the champion, no playoff format used.

In Mexico, their season is quite different. Liga MX, Mexico’s top division, crowns two champions in a calendar year.

The season is divided into two league tournaments. The Apurtera (meaning ‘opening’) and the Clausura (closing). The Apertura runs from July to December and the Clausura runs from January to May.

Each season’s champion is determined by the playoffs known as “La Liguilla” (meaning ‘short league’). The winners of each these “seasons” face off in the Campeon de Campeones in the summer.

The reason for the split seasons is to keep all teams in the mix year round, helping attendance and fan interest.

FOOD

I don’t go to Luling often, but when I do, it’s for Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ.

Gonzo’s is only open for BBQ on Friday’s from 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. I got in line at 11:15, it was a smart move.

The pork belly burnt ends, brisket, pork cheeks, and boudin were some of the meats I tried, and they were all fantastic.

If you haven’t been, I would no doubt make the trip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.