Homicide investigation underway in Metairie, sheriff says

Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Riverside Drive where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after a shooting this evening in Metairie and detectives are currently investigating, said Jefferson Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the 6200 block of Riverside Drive where they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

