Innocent bystander shot during Houma parade; 15-year-old arrested

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - An innocent paradegoer was struck by gunfire during a Mardi Gras parade in Houma on Saturday, police say.

Police chief Dana Coleman says the shooting happened during an altercation between two groups of people during the Krewe of Aquarius parade on Feb. 20.

A man who was not involved in the altercation was struck in the upper torso and transported to a hospital for treatment, Coleman says.

The two groups fled on foot, however, police were able to locate and arrest a 15-year-old that detectives were able to connect to the shooting. The juvenile was in possession of a pistol.

The juvenile was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may help detectives, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region anonymously at 1-800-743-7433.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

