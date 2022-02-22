Local men continue mission to clean up and reopen Lincoln Beach, city planning to apply for federal grant funding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For two years, two men have taken on the responsibility of cleaning and making improvements to a historically Black beach in New Orleans East that’s been closed for more than five decades.

Sage Michael and Reggie Ford are agents of change, spending their free time cleaning up trash, digging ditches, chopping through overgrown foliage.

“It’s been closed for so long, this should be priority number one. Everybody should be on deck with this,” Michael said.

Lincoln Beach was established during the Jim Crow segregation era. The city has two beaches on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain: Lincoln Beach and Pontchartrain Beach.

The 15-acre park, when it was opened, served the Black population in New Orleans. Pontchartrain Beach served the white population.

Lincoln Beach had a shorter shoreline than Pontchartrain Beach, was more difficult to access and the pool deck was constructed with wood pilings, which today are rotted.

“It never was separate but equal. It was just separate and unequal,” Michael said.

The city closed Lincoln Beach in 1965.

Since its closure, it had fallen into a state of serious disrepair from decades of neglect by the city. That’s where Michael and Ford come in.

“My eye is always about safety. Anything that look like it could hurt someone, I’m on it,” Ford said. “Cutting through rebar, I-beams, anything that could potentially snag somebody, collapse when somebody’s walking across.”

Over the past two years, the work the two have done is remarkable. They’ve cleared much of the overgrowth at the park, dug ditches to allow water to drain, they even put up signs at the park asking visitors not to leave trash.

Much of their work can be found on social media, where they’ve amassed a local following.

“We don’t make no money doing this. Actually I’m losing money being here cause I’m a professional artist. So every time I’m away from my job, I’m losing about 300 dollars a day,” Ford said. “I’ve got to do it for the community. Also there’s tax dollars available to build this place up. Money that I could never earn in my lifetime.”

The city has submitted a proposal to the federal government that would allocate eight million dollars of RESTORE Act funding to a new, revitalized Lincoln Beach. That’s on top of the money set aside in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s budget, Michael said.

Michael said for the first time the political tides are aligned with what community activists are pushing for: a redeveloped, open to the public Lincoln Beach.

A crown jewel in New Orleans East.

“It’s a levee wall but it’s a prison wall. You got mankind over there, his society, the way he designed things and wants things to happen. Then you cross over here, none of that’s over here,” Michael said. “You got what man made, neglected, and God restored, and the people trying to bring it back.”

