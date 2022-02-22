LSU baseball’s rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an opening weekend series sweep over the Maine Black Bears the LSU Tigers (3-0) have moved up in two of the four major baseball polls released on Monday, Feb. 21. The Tigers remained the same in one poll and dropped in another.

RELATED: LSU infielder Cade Doughty named SEC Player of the Week

In the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll, the Tigers moved from No. 3 to No. 2 and for Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll, LSU moved from No. 4 to No. 3. The Tigers remained at No. 8 in D1 Baseball’s poll and in Baseball America’s poll LSU dropped from No. 10 to No. 11 despite the sweep.

RELATED: No. 8 LSU has record-setting weekend in sweep over Maine

The Tigers scored a record 51 runs on opening weekend, breaking the record of 45 set by the 1996 team against Western Kentucky. The Tigers combined for 45 hits, including 21 extra-base hits of those 11 were doubles, three triples, and five were home runs.

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

Texas (3-0) LSU (3-0) Oklahoma State (2-1) Vanderbilt (1-2) Stanford (2-1) Notre Dame (2-1) Georgia Tech (3-0) Florida State (3-0) Long Beach State (2-1) Arizona (3-0) Mississippi State (1-2) Liberty (2-1) Florida (1-2) TCU (2-1) Louisiana Tech (3-0) Texas Tech (1-2) Georgia (3-0) Tennessee (3-0) Oregon State (4-0) U.C. Santa Barbara (2-1) UCLA (2-1) Ole Miss (3-0) Arkansas (2-1) Miami (4-0) Virginia (3-0)

Perfect Game Top 25 :

Texas (3-0) Stanford (2-1) LSU (3-0) Oklahoma State (2-1) Vanderbilt (1-2) Notre Dame (2-1) North Carolina State (3-0) TCU (2-1) Arkansas (2-1) Ole Miss (3-0) Georgia Tech (3-0) Arizona (3-0) Long Beach State (2-1) Florida State (3-0) Liberty (2-1) Mississippi State (1-2) UCLA (2-1) Miami (4-0) Tennessee (3-0) Oregon State (4-0) Texas Tech (1-2) San Diego (3-0) Louisiana Tech (3-0) East Carolina (0-3) UC Irvine (1-2)

LSU was led offensively by a couple of new faces in Delgado Community College transfer Brayden Jobert and Arizona transfer Jacob Berry. Some old faces were also a key part of the record-setting weekend in Cade Doughty and Dylan Crews.

Jobert led the team in batting average hitting .667 with two doubles and two RBI with nine RBI. As for Berry, he hit .400 in his first weekend in Baton Rouge, with two home runs and four RBI.

RELATED: JACQUES TALK: Kramer Robertson

Doughty led the Tigers in RBI on opening weekend with 12 and had two three-run home runs while hitting .571. He also earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his monster weekend. Crews ranks third on the team in batting average with a .545 average including two triples.

RELATED: Hot-hitting continues for No. 8 LSU in win over Maine

D1 Baseball Top 25 :

Texas (3-0) Arkansas (2-1) Ole Miss (3-0) Oklahoma State (2-1) Vanderbilt (1-2) Stanford (2-1) Mississippi State (1-2) LSU (3-0) North Carolina State (3-0) Florida State (3-0) Arizona (3-0) Long Beach State (2-1) Notre Dame (2-1) Oregon State (4-0) Florida (1-2) Georgia (3-0) TCU (2-1) Tennessee (3-0) Georgia Tech (3-0) Texas Tech (3-0) Liberty (2-1) Maryland (3-0) Duke (2-1) Miami (4-0) East Carolina (0-3)

RELATED: Jobert, Money shine as No. 8 LSU opens Jay Johnson era with win

Baseball America Top 25 :

Texas (3-0) Notre Dame (2-1) Oklahoma State (2-1) Virginia (3-0) Stanford (2-1) Long Beach State (2-1) Vanderbilt (1-2) Mississippi State (1-2) Arkansas (2-1) Ole Miss (3-0) LSU (3-0) Oregon State (4-0) Florida State (3-0) Arizona (3-0) Georgia (3-0) North Carolina State (3-0) Tennessee (3-0) Liberty (2-1) Florida (1-2) Georgia Tech (3-0) UCLA (2-1) Bryant (3-0) Old Dominion (3-0) Miami (4-0) East Carolina (0-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.