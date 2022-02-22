NOPD, US Marshals to provide ‘update’ on fatal shooting of murder suspect in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police and the US Marshals Service said they will provide an “update” on Tuesday (Feb. 22) to law enforcement’s fatal shooting of a murder suspect 12 days ago in Central City.

A press conference was set for 11 a.m. at NOPD headquarters. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Deputy Supt. Christopher Goodley, and deputy chief Arlinda Westbrook who oversees the department’s Public Integrity Bureau are expected to attend along with US Marshal Scott Illing.

Members of the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the US Marshals attempted on Feb. 10 to execute an arrest warrant for second-degree murder suspect Terrell Russell, whom they had tracked to a house in the 3300 block of South Robertson Street.

Instead of surrendering, Russell confronted the officers and agents with an assault-style rifle, and was shot dead at the scene, authorities said.

The NOPD has not released footage of the incident captured on officers’ body-worn cameras. Police also have not yet explained which law enforcement personnel shot Russell, nor whether the suspect pointed his weapon in their direction or fired first.

Russell was wanted on allegations of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, in connection with a double shooting last Aug. 13 on Piety Street in which 35-year-old Dujan Brown was killed and another person was injured inside a vehicle.

Court records show Russell pleaded guilty in January 2018 to a charge of simple robbery. Former Criminal District Court Judge Paul Bonin gave him a suspended seven-year sentence and three years of supervised probation in that case, with an additional requirement that Russell enroll in a military program, community college or a university by Jan. 22, 2019.

There is no indication in the subsequent court record that Russell fulfilled that requirement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.