OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL free agency begins on Mar. 14. The New Orleans Saints will no doubt be busy working the phones for a possible QB1.

Right now, the Saints have Taysom Hill and Ian Book under contract. Last season, Jameis Winson won the job out of camp, but an injury cut short his 2021 season.

Winston is currently rehabbing his torn ACL. On the Overtime Podcast the FOX 8 Sports team weighed in on the possibility of Winston coming back to the Saints.

“He’s on the radar for a potential return. I don’t think it’s a guarantee. I don’t know where he stands in the hierarchy of certain players. He could or could not be available. I think he’s firmly in the mix, but it’s not a guarantee,” said Sean Fazende.

If the Saints don’t lock in a veteran quarterback on a long-term deal, they could draft a quarterback come April. A possibility in the first round could be Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

“If you’re Dennis Allen and the Saints franchise, I don’t want to screw up my second time being a head coach. I want to make this last. I need a quarterback, and I need the guy. Safe pick might go with Jameis or Taysom for now. If you go with Corral in the first round and he’s there, you like it, why not link yourself with a good quarterback that could be your franchise quarterback for years to come,” said Chris Hagan.

