Rash of car break-ins and burglaries continue in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Piles and piles and piles of shattered glass litter North Peters St. along Crescent Park, but residents and visitors alike have come to accept this as commonplace.

“It’s crazy. I love skating out here so I take that risk, but every time I pull up there’s glass everywhere… yep, and I park right next to it,” said Kayla Whitner.

Whitner says she’s no stranger to this kind of crime.

“One time I was here and I did walk out and like 10 cars in front of me windows busted out,” said Whitner.

She says she tries to keep a vigilant eye but isn’t willing to live in fear and forego something she loves.

The NOPD says over the weekend they took 31 reports of vehicle burglaries across the city, including Aya Jarushi’s call from Mid-City.

“People just drive around looking for vulnerable people to attack,” said Jarushi.

She says she keeps thinking back Saturday night, as she believes she dodged a dangerous situation because she kept her wits about her when coming home late that night.

“I noticed a gray truck coming from the opposite direction, driving down that way and it parked directly next to the passenger seat on the other side of my car. So I noticed like something was off and I quickly sped all the way down the street… I was really terrified… I come back outside like a few hours later and I realize they came and busted my window open,” said Jarushi.

After getting her windows repaired, she plans to take action now, refusing to let criminals intimidate her.

“They don’t care about their lives or anything. They’ll kill someone for 5 bucks. I’m very frustrated I have to go through this and invest my savings to protect myself but it’s worth it. I want to stay living in New Orleans,” said Jarushi.

