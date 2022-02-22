Record heat possible midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It will be warm and unseasonably muggy for the next couple of days. There will also be a chance for overnight and morning fog into Friday morning. There’s only a slight chance for a stray shower on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday a cold front will slip into the area and bring a chance for some spotty rain early Friday. Temperatures will drop to more typically levels in the 60s. It does not appear the Friday night parades are in jeopardy and could very well be dry.

The weekend looks mostly nice. Saturday will be dry with lots of clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Another cold front could bring some spotty light rain again early on Sunday but it turns dry for the afternoon and evening parades.

Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras look quite nice right now with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Lots of sun is expected on Monday with some clouds on Tuesday.

