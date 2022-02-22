BBB Accredited Business
Roux, the Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan, keeps gaining strength

The two-month old needs to reach a couple more milestones before going public, curators say
Roux, two-month-old Sumatran orangutan at the Audubon Zoo, does pull ups for strength training
Roux, two-month-old Sumatran orangutan at the Audubon Zoo, does pull ups for strength training(WVUE)
By John Snell
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Curators are much more optimistic about the future of Roux, the two-month-old Sumatran orangutan at the Audubon Zoo.

The baby has gained weight and improved his feeding skills.

“Each day is better and better,” said Kelsey Forbes, assistant curator of primates at the zoo.

Earlier this month, the zoo let the public weigh in on picking the infant’s name. Roux was selected out of the final list, beating Rudy and Maymuun.

During his first weeks of life, Roux had difficulty feeding and required constant care.

“He’s draining bottles left and right,” Forbes said.

Roux is currently being tended to behind the scenes and is the subject of great interest and curiosity from the other orangutans, who see the baby through mesh.

Before he is grouped with the others, curators would like to see Roux improve his strength and feeding skills even more.

The next step will be bonding Roux with his mother, Menari.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

