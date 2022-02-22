Roux, the Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan, keeps gaining strength

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Curators are much more optimistic about the future of Roux, the two-month-old Sumatran orangutan at the Audubon Zoo.

The baby has gained weight and improved his feeding skills.

“Each day is better and better,” said Kelsey Forbes, assistant curator of primates at the zoo.

Earlier this month, the zoo let the public weigh in on picking the infant’s name. Roux was selected out of the final list, beating Rudy and Maymuun.

During his first weeks of life, Roux had difficulty feeding and required constant care.

“He’s draining bottles left and right,” Forbes said.

Roux is currently being tended to behind the scenes and is the subject of great interest and curiosity from the other orangutans, who see the baby through mesh.

Before he is grouped with the others, curators would like to see Roux improve his strength and feeding skills even more.

The next step will be bonding Roux with his mother, Menari.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.