BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints waive kicker Brett Maher

Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have waived kicker Brett Maher. The Saints went through several kickers in 2021 following Wil Lutz’s season-ending injury.

Maher took over in week eight and went 16 of 18 on field goals and 10 of 12 on extra-point attempts. His longest field goal make was from 42 yards.

Lutz missed the entire 2021 season with a groin/core injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas.
FFF: Too early for NFL mock drafts
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson
What's next for the Saints at quarterback.
Overtime Podcast: Saints options for QB1 in 2022