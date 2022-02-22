BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested three teens accused of shooting and killing a John Ehret student earlier this week.

Family members say 16-year-old Ahmad Howard was gunned down in Marrero on Mon., Feb. 21 while he was walking to a bus stop.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Betty Street around 7:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, deputies announced the arrest of twin brothers Davon and Daveon Gilmore, both 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old. The three were charged with second-degree murder, Capt. Jason Rivarde confirmed.

Daveon was booked on additional charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting last August where deputies say he opened fire on a home in Marrero.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said 22-year-old murder suspect Terrell Russell...
Murder suspect raised rifle at officers serving warrant before being fatally shot, officials say
Cooler by Friday
Record heat possible midweek
Update on murder suspect killed
Update on murder suspect killed
teens arrested
3 teens booked with murder of John Ehret student