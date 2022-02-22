Zack: Near-record warmth the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s spring for at least the next few days, as our temperatures will soar into the 80s each afternoon for most of the remainder of the week.

A warm and soupy start will give way to near-record warmth Tuesday afternoon. The record high on this date is 84, and I’m forecasting 82 for today. It will be quite breezy through the day as a cold front swings by to our north. Rain chances remain near zero, but with all this humidity around, a sprinkle is always possible.

With the warm temperatures and high humidity comes the threat of fog in the morning. The winds are staying up just enough to keep the fog from becoming too big of a deal, and that trend looks to continue over the next few mornings.

Get used to the 80-degree temperatures, as they will be with us through Thursday. That means the nighttime parades will have no big weather concerns, outside of the warmth and humidity.

Things change a bit Friday, as a cold front slowly drags its way down to the coast, bringing a cooler breeze for the weekend parades. It still doesn’t look too cold, as highs only dip into the 60s or possibly some upper 50s. I do see a rain chance developing Saturday night into Sunday, mostly outside of parade time. That will be the last rain chance during Carnival, as Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras look GREAT!

