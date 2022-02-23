BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Mardi Gras weather calendar still on a good track

Weather pattern into Fat Tuesday
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we head into the final push into Mardi Gras weekend and Fat Tuesday, the extended weather calendar is holding steady. Over the next 2 days it will stay warm and humid with patchy late fog and lows clouds through late morning,.

Later this afternoon, the fog will dissipate and warmth will dominate. Highs will soar into the lower 80s again today. There remains a chance for sporadic showers or sprinkles.

The same pattern remains Thursday before we see some changes Friday. We will get much cooler as a cold front passes the area Friday morning. This likely will lead to more pronounced shower activity during the day, but it should settle down by parade time. The weekend’s temperatures will be seasonal and clouds will linger, but overall parade weather continues to look just fine.

Looking ahead to Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will return to the forecast. Chilly starts will give way to beautiful days, with highs in the upper 60s.

Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 23
