BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Child shot in leg in Lower Ninth Ward, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child riding in a vehicle with his mother was shot in the leg Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The boy, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was wounded around 8:39 p.m. while in the 1300 block of Lizardi Street, the NOPD said. The child’s condition was not detailed, but police said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

According to a preliminary report by police, the boy was in the vehicle with his mother when she heard gunshots. The NOPD said the mother got out and “attempted to run inside when she noticed” the boy had been shot in the leg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New...
‘Praline Queen’ Loretta Harrison’s memorial service set for Friday
Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash Pt. 3
ZURIK: Thousands in payments, Kenner recycling records not adding up
Magnolia Water Systems
North Shore residents could endure nearly a year of brown Magnolia System Water through home taps
Roux, two-month-old Sumatran orangutan at the Audubon Zoo, does pull ups for strength training
Roux, the Audubon Zoo’s baby orangutan, keeps gaining strength
LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19