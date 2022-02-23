Child shot in leg in Lower Ninth Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child riding in a vehicle with his mother was shot in the leg Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The boy, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was wounded around 8:39 p.m. while in the 1300 block of Lizardi Street, the NOPD said. The child’s condition was not detailed, but police said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

According to a preliminary report by police, the boy was in the vehicle with his mother when she heard gunshots. The NOPD said the mother got out and “attempted to run inside when she noticed” the boy had been shot in the leg.

