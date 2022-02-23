BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Child shot in the Lower Ninth Ward

Breaking News
Breaking News
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child is receiving medical care Tuesday night after being shot in an incident that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to NOPD.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Lizardi Steet around 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered a child had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No further information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.
NOPD investigating Seventh District shooting
Gas Pump
Economists, energy experts warn of higher gas and other prices due to U.S. tensions with Russia
An innocent paradegoer was struck by gunfire during a Mardi Gras parade in Houma on Saturday,...
Innocent bystander shot during Houma parade; 15-year-old arrested
Davon (left) and Daveon Gilmore (right).
Three teens arrested for murder of John Ehret student walking to bus stop