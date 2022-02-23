Child shot in the Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child is receiving medical care Tuesday night after being shot in an incident that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to NOPD.

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Lizardi Steet around 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered a child had been shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No further information is currently available.

