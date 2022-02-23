Child shot in the Lower Ninth Ward
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A child is receiving medical care Tuesday night after being shot in an incident that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to NOPD.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Lizardi Steet around 8:39 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered a child had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
No further information is currently available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.