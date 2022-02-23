BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Entergy Louisiana customers to see $8 increase due to 2021 weather events

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved a cost-recovery measure that will allow Entergy to increase rates for customers following multiple weather events in 2021.

The cost-recovery increase of rates will allow Entergy to repair and replace its electric infrastructure after Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, Ida, as well as damage from Winter Storm Uri.

Entergy Louisiana released the following statement about the approval:

On Feb. 23, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana’s request to finance $3.2 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds through a process called securitization. Securitization permits the costs to be financed with generally lower-cost capital and is projected to save customers billions over the long-term as compared with other methods of financing.

The costs being financed are related to restoring the electric system after 2020 hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta and the February 2021 winter storms (approximately $2.2 billion), with the remainder being related to replenishing reserves for future storms (approximately $290 million) and creating an escrow addressing a portion of restoration costs following Hurricane Ida (approximately $1 billion).

To lessen the impact to customers’ bills, the costs will be collected over an expected 15-year term through a line item appearing on monthly bills, similar to recovery for previous hurricanes like Katrina, Gustav, Ike and Isaac. The monthly bill effect for a 1,000-kWh residential customer is estimated at around $8 a month but could change based on interest rates at the time of issuance of the bonds. It’s also worth noting that while the costs for hurricanes Gustav, Ike and Isaac are still being collected, the charges for hurricanes Katrina and Rita rolled off bills in 2018 and the charges for Gustav and Ike are expected to expire in August. While the new monthly charge could be included on bills as early as May, it’s contingent upon when closing on the financing occurs.

Entergy Louisiana is continuing to advocate for federal disaster relief, and to any extent the company is reimbursed for a portion of storm costs, it will reduce future bill impacts related to Ida. In addition, the company is continuing to seek federal aid to bolster existing grid resiliency plans and, ultimately, accelerate efforts to strengthen and harden the electric system ahead of future storms. Doing so will help us restore power quickly and safely and avoid costly restoration efforts; however, it is a long-term commitment and one that will take time.

Entergy will enact its cost-recovery increase over the course of 15 years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

State Fire Marshal: Recent statewide burn ban rescinded
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021