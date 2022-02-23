Heart of Louisiana: Fountainbleau State Park
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville is only a short 45-minute drive from downtown New Orleans. It’s also the state’s most visited park. And after sunset, stay on the beach to enjoy a star-filled sky above the distant lights of the city.
To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.