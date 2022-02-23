BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Fountainbleau State Park

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville is only a short 45-minute drive from downtown New Orleans. It’s also the state’s most visited park. And after sunset, stay on the beach to enjoy a star-filled sky above the distant lights of the city.

