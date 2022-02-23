A hog returns home months after stolen, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Detectives were able to make one pig a happy hog Wednesday as it was returned to its rightful owner months after its disappearance.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the pig was stolen in November from a residence just outside of Independence.
Detectives recently received a tip about where the missing pig was located. The information led authorities to a residence on Brickyard Road off of Highway 51, northeast of Independence.
Detectives were able to locate the pig and return it to the rightful owner.
