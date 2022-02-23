BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at the trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made the disclosure during a brief telephone conference with lawyers.

Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the previous day.

Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.

After lawyers for Palin asked to make their requests in a 50-page written submission, the judge said each side could file papers of the same length after he issues a written opinion next week explaining why he decided he was tossing out the case regardless of the verdict returned by the jury.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential candidate, claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her the same year with an editorial about gun control.

The Times maintained that it quickly corrected any errors in the editorial and had made an “honest mistake” that was never meant to harm Palin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
FILE - New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
Ex-NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
Mackie Cantrell Jr.
A float-building father’s first Carnival without his junior
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis