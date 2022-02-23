BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death in Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police say

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

New Orleans police said officers responding to a report of gunfire found the man around 7:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Dodt Avenue.

New Orleans EMS personnel took the victim for treatment at a hospital, where he later died. The identity and age of the victim were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

