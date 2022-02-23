BBB Accredited Business
Marcus Stroman says New York Mets fans called him the N-word and sent death threats

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) in the sixth inning of a baseball game...
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Marcus Stroman said New York Mets fans called him the n-word and sent death threats to him while he was spending time with his team.

The 30-year-old pitcher took to Twitter about why he’s happy to start fresh and about the awful treatment he received from fans during his 2 seasons with the Mets.

“Endless death threats, being called a n***** often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that.”

Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to express why he is leaving the New York Mets.
Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to express why he is leaving the New York Mets.(Screenshot)

Stroman says he will go into detail on a podcast, but also says that no matter how he was treated, he was still able to do his job.

