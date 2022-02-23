Marcus Stroman says New York Mets fans called him the N-word and sent death threats
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Marcus Stroman said New York Mets fans called him the n-word and sent death threats to him while he was spending time with his team.
The 30-year-old pitcher took to Twitter about why he’s happy to start fresh and about the awful treatment he received from fans during his 2 seasons with the Mets.
“Endless death threats, being called a n***** often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that.”
Stroman says he will go into detail on a podcast, but also says that no matter how he was treated, he was still able to do his job.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.