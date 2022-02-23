Marcus Stroman says New York Mets fans called him the N-word and sent death threats

(WVUE) - Marcus Stroman said New York Mets fans called him the n-word and sent death threats to him while he was spending time with his team.

The 30-year-old pitcher took to Twitter about why he’s happy to start fresh and about the awful treatment he received from fans during his 2 seasons with the Mets.

“Endless death threats, being called a n***** often, hearing black lives don’t matter, and playing for a front office who didn’t care about any of that.”

Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to express why he is leaving the New York Mets. (Screenshot)

Stroman says he will go into detail on a podcast, but also says that no matter how he was treated, he was still able to do his job.

