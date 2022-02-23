BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
Thief caught on camera stealing a cat from a north Portland family's home
Woman caught on camera taking family’s pet from porch
State Fire Marshal: Recent statewide burn ban rescinded