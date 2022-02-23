NOLA Health Department joining Krewe of Muses to add at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to parade throws this year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We all know that Carnival is known for catching unique throws and trinkets, but one crew has decided to make this year even more unique.

The New Orleans Health Department plans to hand out at-home rapid COVID-19 this Thursday at the Krewe of Muses parade. The at-home test will give you results in 15 minutes.

“We are excited to be part of the Krewe of Muses because we knew this would allow us to put more tests in the hands of our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of NOHD. “If we want to participate in the activities we love at Carnival, we can’t let our guard down. COVID is not over yet, and we need to use every tool at our disposal to prevent a repeat of the tragedies of Mardi Gras 2020. Masking slows the spread, testing identifies cases and pandemic trends, and vaccines with boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”

In Greek mythology, Muses were patrons of the arts and sciences, they also served as great inspirations for great artists, musicians, and poets. So this is a very unique way of letting people know the importance of helping to stop the spread.

“Muses is Krewe made up of women from all walks of life who care about their community, each other, and the city we love. We are happy to lend our support to the health department and to join the fight against the spread of COVID,” said Staci Rosenberg, founder of Krewe of Muses.

Look for NOHD staff and volunteers at the beginning of the parade this Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 pm to catch this special throw.

