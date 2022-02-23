NOPD investigating Seventh District shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the Seventh District.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Dodt Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.

No further information is currently available.

