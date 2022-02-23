‘Praline Queen’ Loretta Harrison’s memorial service set for Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A memorial service for New Orleans’ “Queen of Pralines” Loretta Harrison is set for Friday morning at the Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, family members said in a social media post.

Visitation begins at 8 a.m. and the memorial service starts at 10 a.m. at the church at 8200 I-10 Service Road. The service also will be live streamed on www.franklinabc.com.

Harrison died of cancer on Feb. 16 at age 66. She was the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New Orleans, Loretta’s Authentic Pralines.

“She was an inspiration and an icon, and our City mourns her loss,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted.

People attending the service will be required to wear protective masks. Internment will be private, the notice said. In lieu of flowers, the family said Harrison’s wishes were for donations to be sent to memorial funds in her name at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Louisiana SPCA.

