BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Source: Saints promote Nielsen & Richard to co-defensive coordinators

Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive...
Ryan Nielsen (far left) and Kris Richard (right center) were both promoted to co-defensive coordinator under Dennis Allen(center) . (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is staying in house for their next defensive coordinators. A league source confirms that Allen will make defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and secondary coach Kris Richard co-defensive coordinators.

“Done deal.” The source told FOX 8 sports.

Nielsen has been instrumental in the development of several past and present Saints defensive linemen like David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson, and Marcus Davenport.

Richard became one of Allen’s trusted voices last season. He also was defensive coordinator in Seattle with the famed ‘legion of boom’ secondary.

It’s unknown who will call plays on game day, however, Allen suggested that he would likely still be calling plays despite being the head coach.

Bruce Feldman was the first to report Nielsen’s promotion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas.
FFF: Too early for NFL mock drafts
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher.
Saints waive kicker Brett Maher
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
OVERTIME PODCAST: Full breakdown of the Saints options for QB1 in 2022
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson