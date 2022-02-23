Student struck by vehicle in school parking lot, Slidell police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A student is receiving medical attention after being struck by a car in a school parking lot, according to Slidell police.

First responders arrived at OurLady Lourdes Catholic School on Westchester Place Wednesday evening after receiving calls about the incident. Police are currently investigating.

The student was transported to a local hospital.

The school services children from pre-K to 7th grade.

This is a developing story.

