Target drops mask requirements for staff and guests

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Target has updated its COVID-19 mask guidance to no longer require staff or guests to wear masks in stores.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic,” Target’s website says. “As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require our U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow.

“We’ll follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage our team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Target says it has supported team members and guests during the pandemic by increasing “safety and disinfecting measures” in stores and distribution centers as well as “enhanced pay and benefits.”

The company has also expanded checkout options for guests to make the experience “easy and safe,” including contactless in-store payment and MyCheckout, which allows guests to checkout with a team member anywhere in the store.

