Zack: Humid starts giving way to record warm days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No big change in our weather is expected over the next 48 hours, so you can expect it to be humid and quite warm.

There is some fog across the area early Wednesday, and in some spots it was quite thick. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through the morning. Later this afternoon, the fog will dissipate and warmth will dominate. Highs will soar into the lower 80s again today. There remains a chance for sporadic showers or sprinkles.

The same pattern remains Thursday before we see some changes Friday. We will get much cooler as a cold front passes the area Friday morning. This likely will lead to more pronounced shower activity during the day, but it should settle down by parade time. The weekend’s temperatures will be seasonal and clouds will linger, but overall parade weather continues to look just fine.

Looking ahead to Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will return to the forecast. Chilly starts will give way to beautiful days, with highs in the upper 60s.

