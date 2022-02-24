Bruce: Lots of clouds but skies stay mostly dry for parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a morning of patchy fog, skies will be hard pressed to clear out. We will see lots of clouds over the next few days with up and down temperatures. HIghs will once again warm up into the low 80s. Few stray showers will move into the region, but timing is expected to work out when it comes to parade times tonight.

Bruce: Although lots of clouds and a few stray showers, tonight's parades are looking dry. Todays high near 82° and temps will only fall into the lower 70s by parade time tonight. pic.twitter.com/WkdnMnJgX3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 24, 2022

Parade times tonight will find temps in the lower 70s. Very mild for this time of year.As an early morning cold front arrives Friday we will see a few showers through mid-morning. The rain should move out before noon. Friday will be a much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. The weekend will be comfy cool, but mostly dry with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures gradually warm up through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.

