BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Lots of clouds but skies stay mostly dry for parades

Bruce: Another cloudy, warm day
Bruce: Another cloudy, warm day(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a morning of patchy fog, skies will be hard pressed to clear out. We will see lots of clouds over the next few days with up and down temperatures. HIghs will once again warm up into the low 80s. Few stray showers will move into the region, but timing is expected to work out when it comes to parade times tonight.

Parade times tonight will find temps in the lower 70s. Very mild for this time of year.As an early morning cold front arrives Friday we will see a few showers through mid-morning. The rain should move out before noon. Friday will be a much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. The weekend will be comfy cool, but mostly dry with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures gradually warm up through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell sings karaoke at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall...
Maskless mayor met with criticism after reimposing mandates

Latest News

Conditions stay mostly dry, but temperatures vary widely through the Mardi Gras holiday.
Nicondra: A cold front moving in overnight
Morning weather update for Thurs., Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.
David's Wednesday evening forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday evening forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 2/23