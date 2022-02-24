Kenner dump cited for two DEQ violations

KENNER (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says city officials didn’t properly notify it about running a drop-off site at the Kenner dump. The dump and charges related to it have previously been the subject of several FOX 8 investigations.

In a letter obtained by FOX 8, LDEQ cited Kenner for two issues.

First, for operating an unauthorized collection site in the drop-off area. The letter says the city was allowing solid waste to be stored at the location, which is not authorized as a transfer, collection, processing, or disposal facility.

Second, it says Kenner didn’t notify LDEQ that it planned to operate the collection facility before opening in June 2020.

After the citations, Kenner submitted a solid waste notification to the department on Jan. 28. The state says once the notification is processed, the violations will be corrected, and a “deficiency clear” letter will be issued.

LDEQ inspectors visited the site Tuesday and found it to be operating properly.

Another area of the dump, one used for sorting recyclables, is under agency review.

