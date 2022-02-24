BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kenner dump cited for two DEQ violations

Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says city officials didn’t properly notify it about running a drop-off site at the Kenner dump. The dump and charges related to it have previously been the subject of several FOX 8 investigations.

In a letter obtained by FOX 8, LDEQ cited Kenner for two issues.

First, for operating an unauthorized collection site in the drop-off area. The letter says the city was allowing solid waste to be stored at the location, which is not authorized as a transfer, collection, processing, or disposal facility.

Second, it says Kenner didn’t notify LDEQ that it planned to operate the collection facility before opening in June 2020.

After the citations, Kenner submitted a solid waste notification to the department on Jan. 28. The state says once the notification is processed, the violations will be corrected, and a “deficiency clear” letter will be issued.

LDEQ inspectors visited the site Tuesday and found it to be operating properly.

Another area of the dump, one used for sorting recyclables, is under agency review.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash Pt. 3
ZURIK: Thousands in payments, Kenner recycling records not adding up
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Behind-the-scenes dealings raise questions about Kenner garbage contract
Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash Pt. 1
ZURIK: Nearly $1 million paid to Kenner trash contractor without required documentation
Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash Pt. 1
Zurik Investigation: Talking Trash Pt. 1